Jose Garcia -- hitting .286 with two doubles, six walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on April 24 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Pirates.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Jose Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia has two doubles, a home run and seven walks while hitting .245.
  • This season, Garcia has posted at least one hit in 11 of 19 games (57.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Garcia has driven in a run in six games this season (31.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven games this year (36.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 10
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Rangers have a 3.37 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Rangers are sending Eovaldi (2-2) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • This season, the 33-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (5.40), 58th in WHIP (1.477), and 20th in K/9 (10) among pitchers who qualify.
