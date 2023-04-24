Top Player Prop Bets for Lakers vs. Grizzlies NBA Playoffs Game 4 on April 24, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Anthony Davis, Ja Morant and others in the Los Angeles Lakers-Memphis Grizzlies matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- Date: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|23.5 (-118)
|13.5 (-133)
|2.5 (-128)
|0.5 (+145)
- Davis' 25.9 points per game average is 2.4 points more than Monday's over/under.
- Davis has averaged 1.0 fewer rebound per game (12.5) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (13.5).
- Davis has averaged 2.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Monday's assist over/under (2.5).
- Davis has knocked down 0.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).
LeBron James Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (-120)
|9.5 (-105)
|5.5 (-133)
|2.5 (-115)
- LeBron James is scoring 28.9 points per game, 1.4 higher than Monday's prop total.
- His rebounding average -- 8.3 per game -- is 1.2 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (9.5).
- James' assists average -- 6.8 -- is 1.3 higher than Monday's prop bet (5.5).
- He has made 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under on Monday.
D'Angelo Russell Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|16.5 (-111)
|3.5 (+130)
|2.5 (-118)
- The 16.5-point over/under for D'Angelo Russell on Monday is 1.3 lower than his season scoring average.
- Russell has collected three boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Monday's game (3.5).
- Russell has made 2.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).
NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies
Ja Morant Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (-111)
|6.5 (-154)
|7.5 (-143)
|1.5 (-200)
- Monday's over/under for Morant is 28.5 points, 2.3 more than his season average.
- Morant's rebounding average -- 5.9 -- is 0.6 lower than his over/under on Monday.
- Morant averages 8.1 assists, 0.6 more than Monday's over/under.
- Morant's 1.5 three-pointers made per game is equal to his Monday over/under.
Jaren Jackson Jr. Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|20.5 (-118)
|7.5 (+100)
|1.5 (+125)
|1.5 (-118)
- The 18.6 points Jaren Jackson Jr. has scored per game this season is 1.9 fewer than his prop total set for Monday (20.5).
- Jackson's per-game rebound average -- 6.7 -- is 0.8 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (7.5).
- Jackson has averaged one assist per game, 0.5 less than Monday's assist over/under (1.5).
- Jackson has hit 1.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).
