Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rangers - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Monday, Nick Senzel (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel is hitting .152 with a double and three walks.
- Senzel has had a base hit in four of 10 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has not homered in his 10 games this season.
- Senzel has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- In four of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 9.5 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Rangers have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.37).
- The Rangers surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Rangers will send Eovaldi (2-2) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (5.40), 58th in WHIP (1.477), and 20th in K/9 (10) among pitchers who qualify.
