Monday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (14-7) versus the Cincinnati Reds (7-15) at Great American Ball Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rangers. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on April 24.

The probable pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi (2-2) for the Texas Rangers and Nick Lodolo (2-1) for the Cincinnati Reds.

Reds vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Reds vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Reds have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those mathchups had a spread).

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (23.5%) in those games.

Cincinnati has a win-loss record of 3-13 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 24 offense in the majors, scoring four runs per game (88 total runs).

The Reds have pitched to a 5.02 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

Reds Schedule