The Cincinnati Reds, including Wil Myers and his .447 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Pirates.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wil Myers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Wil Myers At The Plate

  • Myers is hitting .218 with two doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
  • Myers has had a hit in 11 of 21 games this season (52.4%), including multiple hits four times (19.0%).
  • He has homered in one of 21 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this year (19.0%), Myers has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In five of 21 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 10
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 9.5 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Rangers have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.37).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 17 home runs (0.8 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
  • Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 5.40 ERA ranks 61st, 1.477 WHIP ranks 58th, and 10 K/9 ranks 20th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.