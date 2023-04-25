Curt Casali -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on April 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Curt Casali? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Curt Casali At The Plate

Casali is hitting .227 with two walks.

In four of nine games this year, Casali has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In nine games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Casali has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored a run in one of nine games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings