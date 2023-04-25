Jonathan India -- 1-for-3 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on April 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Rangers.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jonathan India At The Plate

  • India has 24 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .400.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 41st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 19th and he is 86th in slugging.
  • India has recorded a hit in 16 of 23 games this year (69.6%), including six multi-hit games (26.1%).
  • He has homered in one of 23 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • India has driven in a run in seven games this year (30.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 69.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 17.4%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 10
9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (60.0%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.46).
  • The Rangers surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Perez (3-1 with a 3.38 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, the left-hander went 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.38, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .302 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.