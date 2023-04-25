Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rangers - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jonathan India -- 1-for-3 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on April 25 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Rangers.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India has 24 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .400.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 41st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 19th and he is 86th in slugging.
- India has recorded a hit in 16 of 23 games this year (69.6%), including six multi-hit games (26.1%).
- He has homered in one of 23 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- India has driven in a run in seven games this year (30.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 69.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 17.4%.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|10
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|10 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (60.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.46).
- The Rangers surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.8 per game).
- Perez (3-1 with a 3.38 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, the left-hander went 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.38, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .302 batting average against him.
