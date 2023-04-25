The Cincinnati Reds and Kevin Newman, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Kevin Newman At The Plate

Newman is hitting .200 with a double, two home runs and a walk.

This year, Newman has tallied at least one hit in six of 14 games (42.9%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in two of 14 games played this season, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.

Newman has picked up an RBI in 28.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 21.4% of his games.

In four of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 5 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings