The Edmonton Oilers host the Los Angeles Kings in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Rogers Place on Tuesday, April 25, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, BSW, and TVAS. The teams are tied up 2-2 in the series.

You can tune in to ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, BSW, and TVAS to see the Kings try to defeat the Oilers.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Oilers vs. Kings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/23/2023 Kings Oilers 5-4 (F/OT) EDM 4/21/2023 Kings Oilers 3-2 (F/OT) LA 4/19/2023 Oilers Kings 4-2 EDM 4/17/2023 Oilers Kings 4-3 (F/OT) LA 4/4/2023 Kings Oilers 3-1 EDM

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers rank 17th in goals against, conceding 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL action.

The Oilers' 325 total goals (4.0 per game on 6.6 assists per outing) lead the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Oilers have secured 80.0% of the possible points with an 8-0-2 record.

On the defensive side, the Oilers have given up 1.9 goals per game (19 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) over that span.

Oilers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor McDavid 82 64 89 153 77 82 51.8% Leon Draisaitl 80 52 76 128 102 77 54.9% Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 82 37 67 104 31 56 45.3% Zach Hyman 79 36 47 83 30 33 50% Darnell Nurse 82 12 31 43 76 41 -

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings have conceded 254 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 16th in the league.

With 274 goals (3.3 per game), the Kings have the league's 10th-best offense.

Over the past 10 games, the Kings have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Kings have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 31 goals during that stretch.

Kings Key Players