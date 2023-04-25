How to Watch the Reds vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 25
The Cincinnati Reds will look to Jonathan India for continued offensive production when they take the field against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, in the second game of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.
Reds vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit just 15 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
- Cincinnati ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .345 this season.
- The Reds rank 21st in MLB with a .233 team batting average.
- Cincinnati has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 95 (4.1 per game).
- The Reds have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).
- The Reds rank just 29th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.7 whiffs per contest.
- Cincinnati strikes out 9.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-best in MLB.
- Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.06 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.532 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds will send Luke Weaver to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he threw six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up four earned runs.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/20/2023
|Pirates
|L 4-3
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Roansy Contreras
|4/21/2023
|Pirates
|L 4-2
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Mitch Keller
|4/22/2023
|Pirates
|L 2-1
|Away
|Luis Cessa
|Rich Hill
|4/23/2023
|Pirates
|L 2-0
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Vince Velásquez
|4/24/2023
|Rangers
|W 7-6
|Home
|Nick Lodolo
|Nathan Eovaldi
|4/25/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Martín Pérez
|4/26/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Jon Gray
|4/28/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Luis Cessa
|Kyle Muller
|4/29/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Shintaro Fujinami
|4/30/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Nick Lodolo
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/1/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Blake Snell
