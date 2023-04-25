The Texas Rangers (14-8) and the Cincinnati Reds (8-15) will go head to head on Tuesday, April 25 at Great American Ball Park, with Martin Perez getting the nod for the Rangers and Luke Weaver taking the hill for the Reds. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Reds are listed as +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Rangers (-145). The total is 9.5 runs for the contest.

Reds vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Perez - TEX (3-1, 3.38 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (0-1, 6.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Reds and Rangers matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Reds (+120), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Reds win, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.00 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will TJ Friedl hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Reds vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won nine out of the 14 games, or 64.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Rangers have gone 6-4 (winning 60% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers played as the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Reds have been victorious in five, or 27.8%, of the 18 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have been victorious two times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Reds vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kevin Newman 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+195) Jonathan India 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+240) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+175) Wil Myers 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Reds, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 5th Win NL Central +10000 - 5th

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.