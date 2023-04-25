Spencer Steer -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on April 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI) against the Rangers.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati with 20 hits, batting .294 this season with seven extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 38th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 31st and he is 55th in slugging.

Steer has gotten a hit in 13 of 20 games this year (65.0%), with multiple hits on six occasions (30.0%).

In 20 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Steer has driven in a run in seven games this season (35.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 10 of 20 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings