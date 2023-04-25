Spencer Steer -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on April 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI) against the Rangers.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Spencer Steer At The Plate

  • Steer leads Cincinnati with 20 hits, batting .294 this season with seven extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 38th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 31st and he is 55th in slugging.
  • Steer has gotten a hit in 13 of 20 games this year (65.0%), with multiple hits on six occasions (30.0%).
  • In 20 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • Steer has driven in a run in seven games this season (35.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 10 of 20 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 10
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers' 3.46 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 17 home runs (0.8 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
  • The Rangers are sending Perez (3-1) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.38 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the lefty went 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • In four games this season, the 32-year-old has a 3.38 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .302 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.