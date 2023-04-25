The Cincinnati Reds, including Stuart Fairchild (.217 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild is batting .200 with a double, a triple, a home run and seven walks.

Fairchild has picked up a hit in six games this year (30.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has gone deep in one of 20 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

Fairchild has driven in a run in three games this year (15.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run eight times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

