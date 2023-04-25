Wil Myers -- with a slugging percentage of .432 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, on April 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wil Myers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Wil Myers At The Plate

Myers has two doubles, two home runs and eight walks while batting .222.

In 12 of 22 games this season (54.5%) Myers has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (18.2%).

He has hit a home run in just one game this year.

In four games this year (18.2%), Myers has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run five times this season (22.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings