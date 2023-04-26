On Wednesday, Jonathan India (.314 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Rangers.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jonathan India At The Plate

India leads Cincinnati in OBP (.390), slugging percentage (.414) and OPS (.804) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 96th in the league in slugging.

India has picked up a hit in 17 of 24 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

He has gone deep in one of 24 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

In eight games this season (33.3%), India has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 16 games this season (66.7%), including four multi-run games (16.7%).

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 10 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (60.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings