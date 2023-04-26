After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Kevin Newman and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Jon Gray) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Kevin Newman At The Plate

Newman is hitting .204 with a double, two home runs and a walk.

This year, Newman has tallied at least one hit in seven of 15 games (46.7%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 15 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Newman has picked up an RBI in four games this year (26.7%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (20.0%).

In four of 15 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 5 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

