Wednesday's game between the Texas Rangers (14-9) and the Cincinnati Reds (9-15) at Great American Ball Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Rangers coming out on top. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET on April 26.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Texas Rangers will send Jon Gray (1-1) to the mound, while Graham Ashcraft (2-0) will answer the bell for the Cincinnati Reds.

Reds vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Reds vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Reds Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 3-6.

When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its foes are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Reds have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have not covered the spread each time.

The Reds have won in six, or 31.6%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cincinnati has a mark of 4-13 in contests where bookmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 20 offense in MLB, scoring 4.3 runs per game (102 total runs).

The Reds have the 26th-ranked ERA (5.10) in the majors this season.

Reds Schedule