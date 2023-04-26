Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rangers - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Spencer Steer (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Rangers.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer is hitting .274 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.
- In 13 of 21 games this season (61.9%) Steer has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (28.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 21 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this year (33.3%), Steer has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 10 of 21 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.59 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.7 per game).
- The Rangers will send Gray (1-1) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.72 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 19 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.72, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .232 batting average against him.
