On Wednesday, Spencer Steer (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Rangers.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer is hitting .274 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.

In 13 of 21 games this season (61.9%) Steer has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (28.6%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 21 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this year (33.3%), Steer has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 10 of 21 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 10 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

