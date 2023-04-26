The Cincinnati Reds and Tyler Stephenson, who went 2-for-4 last time in action, battle Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

  • Stephenson has four doubles and 10 walks while batting .284.
  • He ranks 48th in batting average, 31st in on base percentage, and 149th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
  • Stephenson has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his 24 games this year, with more than one hit in 20.8% of those games.
  • He has not homered in his 24 games this year.
  • Stephenson has driven in a run in nine games this year (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In seven games this year (29.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 10
10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Rangers' 3.59 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Gray (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.72 ERA in 19 1/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In four games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.72, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .232 against him.
