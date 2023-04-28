The New York Islanders host the Carolina Hurricanes at UBS Arena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Brock Nelson, Martin Necas and others in this outing.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings Sportsbook!

Islanders vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2

TBS, SN360, and TVAS2 Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

NHL Props Today: New York Islanders

Brock Nelson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196)

One of New York's top offensive players this season is Nelson, who has scored 75 points in 82 games (36 goals and 39 assists).

Nelson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes Apr. 25 1 1 2 2 vs. Hurricanes Apr. 23 0 1 1 3 vs. Hurricanes Apr. 21 0 0 0 3 at Hurricanes Apr. 19 1 1 2 3 at Hurricanes Apr. 17 0 0 0 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bo Horvat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -250)

Bo Horvat is another of New York's top contributors through 79 games, with 38 goals and 32 assists.

Horvat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes Apr. 25 0 1 1 1 vs. Hurricanes Apr. 23 1 0 1 1 vs. Hurricanes Apr. 21 0 0 0 2 at Hurricanes Apr. 19 0 0 0 2 at Hurricanes Apr. 17 0 0 0 2

Mathew Barzal Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -185)

Mathew Barzal has 14 goals and 37 assists for New York.

Barzal Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes Apr. 25 1 0 1 1 vs. Hurricanes Apr. 23 0 0 0 2 vs. Hurricanes Apr. 21 0 0 0 4 at Hurricanes Apr. 19 1 0 1 3 at Hurricanes Apr. 17 0 0 0 2

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159)

Necas drives the offense for Carolina with 71 points (0.9 per game), with 28 goals and 43 assists in 82 games (playing 18:24 per game).

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Apr. 25 0 0 0 1 at Islanders Apr. 23 1 0 1 3 at Islanders Apr. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Islanders Apr. 19 0 0 0 3 vs. Islanders Apr. 17 0 2 2 3

Put your picks to the test and bet on Islanders vs. Hurricanes player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -213)

Sebastian Aho has helped lead the offense for Carolina this season with 36 goals and 32 assists.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Apr. 25 1 0 1 4 at Islanders Apr. 23 1 2 3 3 at Islanders Apr. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Islanders Apr. 19 0 1 1 4 vs. Islanders Apr. 17 1 0 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.