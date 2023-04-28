Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Athletics - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Senzel -- 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Oakland Athletics, with Drew Rucinski on the mound, on April 28 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Rangers.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Drew Rucinski
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel is batting .227 with a double, a home run and four walks.
- Senzel has had a hit in six of 13 games this year (46.2%), including multiple hits three times (23.1%).
- He has homered in one game this year.
- In five games this season (38.5%), Senzel has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six games this season (46.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|4
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (8.01).
- The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (47 total, 1.8 per game).
- Rucinski will start for the Athletics, his first of the season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 34-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
