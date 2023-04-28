Friday's contest that pits the Cincinnati Reds (10-15) versus the Oakland Athletics (5-21) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 7-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, who is a small favorite in this matchup. First pitch is at 9:40 PM on April 28.

The Athletics will give the nod to Kyle Muller (0-2, 7.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Luis Cessa (0-3, 10.80 ERA).

Reds vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

Reds vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Reds 7, Athletics 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Reds Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-5.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Reds have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have not covered the spread each time.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 19 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (31.6%) in those games.

This season, Cincinnati has been victorious six times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Cincinnati scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (107 total, 4.3 per game).

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.02 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Reds Schedule