Reds vs. Athletics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Brent Rooker and Jonathan India will be among the stars on display when the Oakland Athletics face the Cincinnati Reds on Friday at 9:40 PM ET, at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
Oddsmakers list the Athletics as -110 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds -110 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run total has been set for the matchup.
Reds vs. Athletics Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|PUSH
|-110
|-110
|8.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Reds Recent Betting Performance
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-5.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Reds and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.
- The Reds have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those mathchups had a spread).
Reds Betting Records & Stats
- The Reds have come away with six wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Cincinnati has a record of 6-13, a 31.6% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of -110 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The Reds have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- So far this season, Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 13 of its 25 games with a total.
- The Reds have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.
Reds Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|9-6
|1-9
|5-6
|5-9
|4-13
|6-2
