Stuart Fairchild Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Athletics - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Stuart Fairchild -- with a slugging percentage of .190 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Oakland Athletics, with Drew Rucinski on the mound, on April 28 at 9:40 PM ET.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Drew Rucinski
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild is batting .189 with a double, a triple, a home run and eight walks.
- Fairchild has had a base hit in six of 22 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has gone deep in only one game this year.
- In three games this year, Fairchild has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run nine times this season (40.9%), including one multi-run game.
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|8
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Athletics' 8.01 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (47 total, 1.8 per game).
- Rucinski starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.
- The 34-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
