The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson (batting .303 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, three walks and two RBI), battle starter Drew Rucinski and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last game against the Rangers.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Drew Rucinski

Drew Rucinski TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson leads Cincinnati in OBP (.398), slugging percentage (.357) and OPS (.755) this season.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 29th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 130th in slugging.

Stephenson has picked up a hit in 76.0% of his 25 games this year, with multiple hits in 24.0% of those games.

In 25 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Stephenson has driven in a run in nine games this year (36.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in eight of 25 games (32.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 10 11 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings