The Cincinnati Reds, including Jonathan India (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jonathan India At The Plate

  • India leads Cincinnati in OBP (.400), slugging percentage (.404) and OPS (.804) this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 102nd in the league in slugging.
  • India has reached base via a hit in 18 games this season (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
  • He has homered in one of 26 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In nine games this year (34.6%), India has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 65.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (15.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 11
10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in the league.
  • The Athletics' 8.05 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow 48 total home runs at a rate of 1.8 per game (most in the league).
  • Muller (0-2) takes the mound for the Athletics in his sixth start of the season. He has a 7.23 ERA in 23 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, the lefty went five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • In five games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.23, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .347 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.