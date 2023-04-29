Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Athletics - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Jonathan India (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Athletics.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India leads Cincinnati in OBP (.400), slugging percentage (.404) and OPS (.804) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 102nd in the league in slugging.
- India has reached base via a hit in 18 games this season (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has homered in one of 26 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- In nine games this year (34.6%), India has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 65.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (15.4%).
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|11
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (63.6%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Athletics' 8.05 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 48 total home runs at a rate of 1.8 per game (most in the league).
- Muller (0-2) takes the mound for the Athletics in his sixth start of the season. He has a 7.23 ERA in 23 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, the lefty went five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.23, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .347 against him.
