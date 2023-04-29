Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Athletics - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Kevin Newman (.226 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run and four RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Muller. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Rangers.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Kevin Newman At The Plate
- Newman has a double, two home runs and a walk while hitting .208.
- This season, Newman has tallied at least one hit in eight of 16 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in two of 16 games played this year, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 31.3% of his games this year, Newman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.8%.
- In five of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|5
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (8.05).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (48 total, 1.8 per game).
- Muller makes the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.23 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, the left-hander went five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.23, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .347 against him.
