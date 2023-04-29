Luke Maile Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Athletics - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Luke Maile (coming off going 1-for-2) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Muller. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Rangers.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile has a walk while batting .211.
- Maile has had a base hit in three of 10 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has not hit a home run in his 10 games this season.
- Maile has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored in one of 10 games.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 8.05 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 48 total home runs at a rate of 1.8 per game (most in baseball).
- Muller (0-2 with a 7.23 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.23, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .347 against him.
