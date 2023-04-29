The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 104 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-6) against the Athletics.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller

Kyle Muller TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer has four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .241.

In 56.5% of his 23 games this season, Steer has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

In 23 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Steer has driven in a run in seven games this year (30.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 11 of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 11 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings