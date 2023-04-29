Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Athletics - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 104 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-6) against the Athletics.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer has four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .241.
- In 56.5% of his 23 games this season, Steer has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- In 23 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Steer has driven in a run in seven games this year (30.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 11 of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (8.05).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 48 total home runs at a rate of 1.8 per game (most in the league).
- Muller (0-2 with a 7.23 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 7.23 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .347 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.