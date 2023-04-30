On Sunday, Kevin Newman (.242 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Athletics.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Kevin Newman At The Plate

  • Newman is batting .214 with a double, two home runs and two walks.
  • Newman has gotten a hit in nine of 17 games this year (52.9%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 17 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Newman has driven in a run in five games this year (29.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (17.6%).
  • In six of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 6
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in MLB.
  • The Athletics have a 7.86 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (49 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Waldichuk makes the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.82 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In five games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.82, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .317 against him.
