Nick Senzel -- 1-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the mound, on April 30 at 4:07 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-2 against the Athletics.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Nick Senzel At The Plate

  • Senzel has two doubles, a home run and seven walks while batting .260.
  • Senzel enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .471 with one homer.
  • In 53.3% of his games this season (eight of 15), Senzel has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (26.7%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • Senzel has driven home a run in six games this season (40.0%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in seven games this season (46.7%), including three multi-run games (20.0%).

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks last in the league.
  • The Athletics' 7.86 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (49 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Waldichuk makes the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.82 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.82, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .317 against him.
