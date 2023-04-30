Reds vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game features the Cincinnati Reds (12-15) and the Oakland Athletics (5-23) clashing at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum (on April 30) at 4:07 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 7-5 win for the Reds.
The Reds will call on Nick Lodolo (2-1) against the Athletics and Ken Waldichuk (0-2).
Reds vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Reds vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Reds 7, Athletics 5.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Reds Performance Insights
- In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 2-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.
- The Reds did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
- This season, the Reds have won five out of the seven games in which they've been favored.
- Cincinnati has played as favorites of -150 or more once this season and won that game.
- The implied probability of a win from the Reds, based on the moneyline, is 60%.
- Cincinnati ranks 18th in the majors with 121 total runs scored this season.
- The Reds have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 24
|Rangers
|W 7-6
|Nick Lodolo vs Nathan Eovaldi
|April 25
|Rangers
|W 7-6
|Luke Weaver vs Martín Pérez
|April 26
|Rangers
|W 5-3
|Graham Ashcraft vs Jon Gray
|April 28
|@ Athletics
|W 11-7
|Luis Cessa vs Drew Rucinski
|April 29
|@ Athletics
|W 3-2
|Hunter Greene vs Kyle Muller
|April 30
|@ Athletics
|-
|Nick Lodolo vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 1
|@ Padres
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Blake Snell
|May 2
|@ Padres
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Michael Wacha
|May 3
|@ Padres
|-
|Luis Cessa vs Seth Lugo
|May 5
|White Sox
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Lance Lynn
|May 6
|White Sox
|-
|Nick Lodolo vs Mike Clevinger
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.