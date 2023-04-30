Spencer Steer -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the hill, on April 30 at 4:07 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer has five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks while batting .253.

Steer has picked up a hit in 58.3% of his 24 games this year, with more than one hit in 29.2% of those games.

In 24 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Steer has driven in a run in seven games this season (29.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 11 of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings