Spencer Steer -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the hill, on April 30 at 4:07 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

  • Steer has five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks while batting .253.
  • Steer has picked up a hit in 58.3% of his 24 games this year, with more than one hit in 29.2% of those games.
  • In 24 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Steer has driven in a run in seven games this season (29.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 11 of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 12
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
  • The Athletics' 7.86 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow 49 total home runs at a rate of 1.8 per game (most in baseball).
  • Waldichuk gets the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.82 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • In five games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.82, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .317 against him.
