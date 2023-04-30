Stuart Fairchild Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Athletics - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Stuart Fairchild (.238 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild has two doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks while batting .209.
- In seven of 24 games this year (29.2%), Fairchild has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one of 24 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this season, Fairchild has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 10 of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 7.86 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (49 total, 1.8 per game).
- Waldichuk (0-2) takes the mound for the Athletics in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 7.82 ERA in 25 1/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the lefty went 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.82, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .317 against him.
