The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson and his .457 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Athletics.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

  • Stephenson leads Cincinnati in OBP (.393), slugging percentage (.366) and OPS (.758) this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 126th in the league in slugging.
  • Stephenson enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .368.
  • Stephenson has had a hit in 21 of 27 games this season (77.8%), including multiple hits seven times (25.9%).
  • He has not homered in his 27 games this season.
  • Stephenson has driven in a run in 10 games this season (37.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in nine of 27 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 12
11 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in MLB.
  • The Athletics have a 7.86 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow 49 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (most in baseball).
  • Waldichuk makes the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.82 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.82, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .317 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.