Jonathan India -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the mound, on May 1 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Athletics.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jonathan India At The Plate

India leads Cincinnati in OBP (.393), slugging percentage (.396) and OPS (.789) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 107th in the league in slugging.

In 20 of 28 games this season (71.4%) India has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

He has gone deep in one of 28 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

In nine games this season (32.1%), India has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 17 times this season (60.7%), including four games with multiple runs (14.3%).

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 13 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (76.9%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Padres Pitching Rankings