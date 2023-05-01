Jose Garcia Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Padres - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .233 with two doubles, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Jose Garcia and the Cincinnati Reds take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Blake Snell) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his last game, he went 1-for-2 against the Athletics.
Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jose Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has four doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .225.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 54.2% of his 24 games this season, with more than one hit in 12.5% of them.
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- Garcia has had an RBI in seven games this year (29.2%), including three multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in eight of 24 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (23.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.67).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (38 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Padres will send Snell (0-4) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 5.87 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up a 5.87 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.