Luke Maile -- 1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the mound, on May 1 at 9:40 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last appearance against the Athletics.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Luke Maile At The Plate

  • Maile has a home run and two walks while hitting .250.
  • In four of 11 games this season, Maile has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Maile has driven in a run in one game this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres' 4.67 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (38 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Snell makes the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 5.87 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • In five games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.87, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .278 against him.
