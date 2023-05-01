Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Padres - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Nick Senzel (.333 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, four walks and 10 RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Athletics.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel is batting .278 with two doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- Senzel will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .556 with two homers in his last games.
- Senzel has had a hit in nine of 16 games this season (56.3%), including multiple hits five times (31.3%).
- In 16 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Senzel has driven home a run in seven games this season (43.8%), including more than one RBI in 18.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in eight games this year (50.0%), including multiple runs in four games.
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 4.67 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 38 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Snell (0-4) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his sixth start of the season. He has a 5.87 ERA in 23 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In five games this season, the 30-year-old has a 5.87 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .278 to opposing batters.
