The Cincinnati Reds (13-18) have the 25th-ranked odds in Major League Baseball to win the World Series, at +50000 as of May 3. To win the NL Central, the Reds' odds are +10000.

Find the latest MLB odds with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Reds MLB World Series Odds

Odds MLB Rank Payout To Win the World Series +50000 25th (+50000, bet $100 to win $50000) To Win the NL Central +10000 - (+10000, bet $100 to win $10000)

Think the Reds can make a run this season? Put your picks to the test and bet with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds Standings Information

In the NL Central, the Reds are 7.0 games back. They are 3.0 games behind in terms of the Wild Card.

Team Games Back 1 Pittsburgh Pirates - 2 Milwaukee Brewers 1.5 3 Chicago Cubs 4.5 4 Cincinnati Reds 7 5 St. Louis Cardinals 10

Reds Team Stats

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.

Cincinnati has a 4.98 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Reds have racked up two or more homers in four games this season, and are 3-1 in those contests.

Cincinnati ranks 27th in the majors, slugging .358.

The Reds have gone 5-7 in games when they strike out 10 or more batters.

Cincinnati has gone 8-4 when it gives up three or fewer earned runs in a game this season.

Watch live MLB games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds Next Game Information

Reds Player Awards Odds

Name MVP Odds Cy Young Odds ROY Odds 2023 Stats Jonathan India +15000 - - .281/.378/.377 1 HR 12 RBI Tyler Stephenson +20000 - - .274/.369/.330 0 HR 11 RBI Spencer Steer - - +2000 .240/.316/.404 3 HR 10 RBI Hunter Greene - +6600 - 0-1 2.89 ERA 12.9 K/9 Nick Lodolo - +5000 - 2-1 6.16 ERA 12.9 K/9 Graham Ashcraft - +6600 - 2-0 2.00 ERA 6.8 K/9

Load up on officially licensed Reds gear at Fanatics!

Reds' Top Players

Jonathan India has helped carry the club's offense this season, hitting .281/.378/.377 with eight doubles, a home run, 16 walks and 12 RBI.

This season, Nick Senzel has contributed to the club's offense by hitting .288/.356/.455 with two doubles, three home runs, seven walks and 12 RBI.

At the dish, TJ Friedl has posted a .784 OPS, hitting .311/.357/.427 with four doubles, two home runs, seven walks and 12 RBI. He has also stolen three bases.

Jake Fraley has hit .235/.347/.353 with two home runs, 17 RBI, and a 14% walk rate this year. He has also collected three steals.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.