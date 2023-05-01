Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds take the field against Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 19 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Cincinnati ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .366 this season.

The Reds have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.

Cincinnati has scored 125 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .330 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

The Reds rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati averages 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-most in the majors.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.92 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

The Reds have a combined 1.497 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds' Luke Weaver will make his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up six earned runs.

Weaver has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 4/25/2023 Rangers W 7-6 Home Luke Weaver Martín Pérez 4/26/2023 Rangers W 5-3 Home Graham Ashcraft Jon Gray 4/28/2023 Athletics W 11-7 Away Luis Cessa Drew Rucinski 4/29/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Away Hunter Greene Kyle Muller 4/30/2023 Athletics L 5-4 Away Nick Lodolo Ken Waldichuk 5/1/2023 Padres - Away Luke Weaver Blake Snell 5/2/2023 Padres - Away Graham Ashcraft Michael Wacha 5/3/2023 Padres - Away Luis Cessa Seth Lugo 5/5/2023 White Sox - Home Hunter Greene Lance Lynn 5/6/2023 White Sox - Home Nick Lodolo Mike Clevinger 5/7/2023 White Sox - Home Luke Weaver Michael Kopech

