The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson and his .417 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Athletics.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

TV Channel: BSSD

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is hitting .286 with six doubles and 11 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 142nd in the league in slugging.

Stephenson has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his 28 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.0% of them.

In 28 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

In 10 games this year, Stephenson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in nine of 28 games (32.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 13 11 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (76.9%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Padres Pitching Rankings