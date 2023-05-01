Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Padres - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson and his .417 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Athletics.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is hitting .286 with six doubles and 11 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 142nd in the league in slugging.
- Stephenson has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his 28 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.0% of them.
- In 28 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- In 10 games this year, Stephenson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in nine of 28 games (32.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|11 (73.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (76.9%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Padres have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (38 total, 1.3 per game).
- Snell makes the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 5.87 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander went five innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed a 5.87 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .278 to his opponents.
