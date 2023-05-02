Jake Fraley -- with a slugging percentage of .423 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the mound, on May 2 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Fraley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley is batting .231 with four doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.

In 14 of 27 games this season (51.9%) Fraley has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (14.8%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 27 games played this season, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

Fraley has driven in a run in nine games this year (33.3%), including five games with more than one RBI (18.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In seven of 27 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 14 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Padres Pitching Rankings