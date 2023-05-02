Jake Fraley -- with a slugging percentage of .423 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the mound, on May 2 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Fraley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jake Fraley At The Plate

  • Fraley is batting .231 with four doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.
  • In 14 of 27 games this season (51.9%) Fraley has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (14.8%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 27 games played this season, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Fraley has driven in a run in nine games this year (33.3%), including five games with more than one RBI (18.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In seven of 27 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 14
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Padres have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to give up 39 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
  • The Padres are sending Wacha (2-1) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 25 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • In five games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 6.75, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .311 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.