Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Padres - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Jake Fraley -- with a slugging percentage of .423 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the mound, on May 2 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Fraley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Padres Player Props
|Reds vs Padres Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Padres Prediction
|How to Watch Reds vs Padres
|Reds vs Padres Odds
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley is batting .231 with four doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.
- In 14 of 27 games this season (51.9%) Fraley has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (14.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 27 games played this season, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Fraley has driven in a run in nine games this year (33.3%), including five games with more than one RBI (18.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In seven of 27 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|14
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (42.9%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (21.4%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (35.7%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 39 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- The Padres are sending Wacha (2-1) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 25 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In five games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 6.75, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .311 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.