Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Padres - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Jonathan India -- with an on-base percentage of .295 in his past 10 games, 86 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the hill, on May 2 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Padres Player Props
|Reds vs Padres Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Padres Prediction
|How to Watch Reds vs Padres
|Reds vs Padres Odds
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .381, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .381.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 56th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 118th in the league in slugging.
- India has gotten a hit in 20 of 29 games this season (69.0%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (24.1%).
- He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
- In nine games this year (31.0%), India has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 58.6% of his games this year (17 of 29), he has scored, and in four of those games (13.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (71.4%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (50.0%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.62).
- The Padres rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (39 total, 1.3 per game).
- Wacha gets the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went five innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In five games this season, the 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.75, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .311 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.