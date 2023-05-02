Jonathan India -- with an on-base percentage of .295 in his past 10 games, 86 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the hill, on May 2 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jonathan India At The Plate

  • India leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .381, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .381.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 56th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 118th in the league in slugging.
  • India has gotten a hit in 20 of 29 games this season (69.0%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (24.1%).
  • He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
  • In nine games this year (31.0%), India has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 58.6% of his games this year (17 of 29), he has scored, and in four of those games (13.8%) he has scored more than once.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 14
10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (71.4%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%)
10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (50.0%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.62).
  • The Padres rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (39 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Wacha gets the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went five innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • In five games this season, the 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.75, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .311 against him.
