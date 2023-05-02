Jonathan India -- with an on-base percentage of .295 in his past 10 games, 86 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the hill, on May 2 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jonathan India At The Plate

India leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .381, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .381.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 56th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 118th in the league in slugging.

India has gotten a hit in 20 of 29 games this season (69.0%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (24.1%).

He has hit a home run in just one game this year.

In nine games this year (31.0%), India has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 58.6% of his games this year (17 of 29), he has scored, and in four of those games (13.8%) he has scored more than once.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 14 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (71.4%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (50.0%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

