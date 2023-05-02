On Tuesday, Jose Garcia (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Cincinnati Reds face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Jose Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .216 with four doubles, a home run and eight walks.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 52.0% of his 25 games this season, with more than one hit in 12.0% of those games.

He has gone deep in one of 25 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

Garcia has driven home a run in seven games this year (28.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored a run in eight of 25 games so far this season.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 14 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Padres Pitching Rankings