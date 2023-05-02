On Tuesday, Jose Garcia (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Cincinnati Reds face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Jose Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia is hitting .216 with four doubles, a home run and eight walks.
  • Garcia has picked up a hit in 52.0% of his 25 games this season, with more than one hit in 12.0% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in one of 25 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Garcia has driven home a run in seven games this year (28.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored a run in eight of 25 games so far this season.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 14
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.62).
  • The Padres rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (39 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Wacha gets the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 6.75, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .311 against him.
