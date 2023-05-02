On Tuesday, Matt Reynolds (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Cincinnati Reds face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Athletics.

Matt Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Matt Reynolds At The Plate (2022)

  • Reynolds hit .246 with 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 26 walks.
  • In 46.2% of his games last season (43 of 93), Reynolds got a base hit, and in 14 of those games (15.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He went yard in three games a year ago (out of 93 opportunities, 3.2%), going deep in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Reynolds picked up an RBI in 15 of 93 games last season (16.1%), including five occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.4%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
  • He scored in 30.1% of his 93 games last year, with two or more runs in 3.2% of those games (three).

Matt Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
48 GP 36
.270 AVG .215
.361 OBP .263
.380 SLG .271
8 XBH 6
3 HR 0
17 RBI 6
46/19 K/BB 32/7
1 SB 4
Home Away
51 GP 42
28 (54.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (35.7%)
9 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (11.9%)
18 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (23.8%)
3 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
10 (19.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (11.9%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.82).
  • Padres pitchers combined to surrender 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
  • Wacha makes the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 25 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.75, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .311 against him.
