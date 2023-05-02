Matt Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Padres - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Matt Reynolds (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Cincinnati Reds face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Athletics.
Matt Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Matt Reynolds At The Plate (2022)
- Reynolds hit .246 with 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 26 walks.
- In 46.2% of his games last season (43 of 93), Reynolds got a base hit, and in 14 of those games (15.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He went yard in three games a year ago (out of 93 opportunities, 3.2%), going deep in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- Reynolds picked up an RBI in 15 of 93 games last season (16.1%), including five occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.4%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- He scored in 30.1% of his 93 games last year, with two or more runs in 3.2% of those games (three).
Matt Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|36
|.270
|AVG
|.215
|.361
|OBP
|.263
|.380
|SLG
|.271
|8
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|6
|46/19
|K/BB
|32/7
|1
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|42
|28 (54.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (35.7%)
|9 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (11.9%)
|18 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (23.8%)
|3 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|10 (19.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (11.9%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- Padres pitchers combined to surrender 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
- Wacha makes the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 25 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.75, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .311 against him.
