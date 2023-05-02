On Tuesday, Matt Reynolds (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Cincinnati Reds face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Athletics.

Matt Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Matt Reynolds At The Plate (2022)

Reynolds hit .246 with 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 26 walks.

In 46.2% of his games last season (43 of 93), Reynolds got a base hit, and in 14 of those games (15.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

He went yard in three games a year ago (out of 93 opportunities, 3.2%), going deep in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

Reynolds picked up an RBI in 15 of 93 games last season (16.1%), including five occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.4%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.

He scored in 30.1% of his 93 games last year, with two or more runs in 3.2% of those games (three).

Matt Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 48 GP 36 .270 AVG .215 .361 OBP .263 .380 SLG .271 8 XBH 6 3 HR 0 17 RBI 6 46/19 K/BB 32/7 1 SB 4 Home Away 51 GP 42 28 (54.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (35.7%) 9 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (11.9%) 18 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (23.8%) 3 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 10 (19.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (11.9%)

