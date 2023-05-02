Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Padres - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Nick Senzel -- 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the mound, on May 2 at 9:40 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Padres.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Senzel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Padres Player Props
|Reds vs Padres Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Padres Prediction
|How to Watch Reds vs Padres
|Reds vs Padres Odds
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel is hitting .310 with two doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- Senzel is batting .556 with three homers during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Senzel has had a hit in 10 of 17 games this year (58.8%), including multiple hits six times (35.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games in 2023 (three of 17), and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Senzel has had an RBI in eight games this year (47.1%), including three multi-RBI outings (17.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In nine of 17 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Padres have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.62).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (39 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Padres will send Wacha (2-1) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 25 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In five games this season, the 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.75, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .311 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.