Nick Senzel -- 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the mound, on May 2 at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Padres.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Senzel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel is hitting .310 with two doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

Senzel is batting .556 with three homers during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Senzel has had a hit in 10 of 17 games this year (58.8%), including multiple hits six times (35.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games in 2023 (three of 17), and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Senzel has had an RBI in eight games this year (47.1%), including three multi-RBI outings (17.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In nine of 17 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 8 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings