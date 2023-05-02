Tuesday's contest features the San Diego Padres (16-14) and the Cincinnati Reds (12-17) squaring off at PETCO Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Padres according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on May 2.

The Padres will give the nod to Michael Wacha (2-1, 6.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Graham Ashcraft (2-0, 2.10 ERA).

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

PETCO Park in San Diego, California

MLB Network

Our prediction for this game is Padres 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

The Reds have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (30%) in those games.

This season, Cincinnati has come away with a win one times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cincinnati scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (128 total, 4.4 per game).

The Reds have pitched to a 5.05 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

