Juan Soto and Nick Senzel will be among the star attractions when the San Diego Padres play the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, at PETCO Park.

Reds vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit just 20 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Cincinnati ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .366 this season.

The Reds have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

Cincinnati has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 128 (4.4 per game).

The Reds have an OBP of .327 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Reds rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati averages 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-most in the majors.

Cincinnati has the 26th-ranked ERA (5.05) in the majors this season.

The Reds have a combined 1.529 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will hand the ball to Graham Ashcraft (2-0) for his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Ashcraft will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 4/26/2023 Rangers W 5-3 Home Graham Ashcraft Jon Gray 4/28/2023 Athletics W 11-7 Away Luis Cessa Drew Rucinski 4/29/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Away Hunter Greene Kyle Muller 4/30/2023 Athletics L 5-4 Away Nick Lodolo Ken Waldichuk 5/1/2023 Padres L 8-3 Away Luke Weaver Blake Snell 5/2/2023 Padres - Away Graham Ashcraft Michael Wacha 5/3/2023 Padres - Away Luis Cessa Seth Lugo 5/5/2023 White Sox - Home Hunter Greene Lance Lynn 5/6/2023 White Sox - Home Nick Lodolo Mike Clevinger 5/7/2023 White Sox - Home Luke Weaver Michael Kopech 5/9/2023 Mets - Home Graham Ashcraft Max Scherzer

