How to Watch the Reds vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Juan Soto and Nick Senzel will be among the star attractions when the San Diego Padres play the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, at PETCO Park.
Reds vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit just 20 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- Cincinnati ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .366 this season.
- The Reds have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.
- Cincinnati has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 128 (4.4 per game).
- The Reds have an OBP of .327 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Reds rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.
- Cincinnati averages 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-most in the majors.
- Cincinnati has the 26th-ranked ERA (5.05) in the majors this season.
- The Reds have a combined 1.529 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds will hand the ball to Graham Ashcraft (2-0) for his sixth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.
- Ashcraft will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/26/2023
|Rangers
|W 5-3
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Jon Gray
|4/28/2023
|Athletics
|W 11-7
|Away
|Luis Cessa
|Drew Rucinski
|4/29/2023
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Kyle Muller
|4/30/2023
|Athletics
|L 5-4
|Away
|Nick Lodolo
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/1/2023
|Padres
|L 8-3
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Blake Snell
|5/2/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Michael Wacha
|5/3/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Luis Cessa
|Seth Lugo
|5/5/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Lance Lynn
|5/6/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Nick Lodolo
|Mike Clevinger
|5/7/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Michael Kopech
|5/9/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Max Scherzer
