The San Diego Padres (16-14) will rely on Xander Bogaerts when they host Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (12-17) at PETCO Park on Tuesday, May 2. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Padres are favored in this one, at -200, while the underdog Reds have +165 odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for this game.

Reds vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha - SD (2-1, 6.75 ERA) vs Graham Ashcraft - CIN (2-0, 2.10 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Reds versus Padres game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Reds (+165) in this matchup, means that you think the Reds will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $26.50 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Jonathan India hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have won 10, or 55.6%, of the 18 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Padres have gone 4-1 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter (80% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres have a 6-2 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- San Diego and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Reds have come away with six wins in the 20 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Reds have won one of five games when listed as at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 2-3.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Spencer Steer 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220) Jonathan India 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+260) Matt Reynolds 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+260) Jose Garcia 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+280) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+195)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Reds, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 5th Win NL Central +10000 - 5th

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.